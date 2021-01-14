Volumes spurt at Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd counter

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd notched up volume of 2.89 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57211 shares

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, Nestle India Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 January 2021.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd notched up volume of 2.89 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57211 shares. The stock rose 10.87% to Rs.1,021.00. Volumes stood at 41184 shares in the last session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd registered volume of 6.1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.86 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.24% to Rs.2,663.80. Volumes stood at 94015 shares in the last session.

Nestle India Ltd witnessed volume of 11743 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3731 shares. The stock increased 0.98% to Rs.18,200.00. Volumes stood at 5524 shares in the last session.

Reliance Industries Ltd notched up volume of 13.53 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.40 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.83% to Rs.1,955.20. Volumes stood at 4.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd clocked volume of 3.45 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 2.87 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.88% to Rs.2,393.80. Volumes stood at 2.23 lakh shares in the last session.

