Nucleus Software to digitize retail lending for South Indian Bank

Nucleus Software announced that it will empower South Indian Bank by providing the best in class digital solution offering to revamp the bank's current retail lending landscape.

With the company's FinnOne Neo, the bank can focus on launching products such as Home Loans, Loan Against Property (LAP), Loan Against Securities (LAS) and Personal loans with digital first approach followed by various other retail products.

The solution will help the bank completely digitize its retail lending process with end to end digital on-boarding, data driven decision making and an integrated landscape, leveraging financial tech and third-party data sources, digital channels of distribution, digitized credit policy, etc

