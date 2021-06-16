Nureca CFO Sakshi Mittal resigns

-
-
Sakshi Mittal has resigned from the post of chief financial officer (CFO) of Nureca with effect from 15 June 2021.Shares of Nureca entered the stock exchanges on 25 February 2021. The stock was listed at Rs 634.95, a premium of 58.7% to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 400 a share.
The IPO was open between 15 February and 17 February 2021. It was subscribed 39.93 times. The price band for the IPO was set at Rs 396-400 per share.
Nureca recorded net profit of Rs 36.18 crore and total income of Rs 122.15 crore in the six months ended on 30 September 2020.
Nureca is a B2C company engaged in the business of home healthcare and wellness products. The company has a diversified product portfolio, which primarily caters to home healthcare sector. The company has most of the product lines supporting home health market in India, making it a one-stop solution provider. The company enables its customers with tools to help them monitor chronic ailments and other diseases, to improve their lifestyle.
Shares of Nureca fell 0.58% to Rs 1,540 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 1,532.50 to Rs 1,576.65 so far.
