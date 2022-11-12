JUST IN
Tips Films standalone net profit declines 61.70% in the September 2022 quarter
Nureca reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.89 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 21.64% to Rs 36.78 crore

Net loss of Nureca reported to Rs 2.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 5.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 21.64% to Rs 36.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 46.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales36.7846.94 -22 OPM %-13.3512.85 -PBDT-3.128.02 PL PBT-3.747.71 PL NP-2.895.43 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:16 IST

