Oberoi Realty rises on good Q1 biz update

Oberoi Realty rose 1.61% to Rs 804.15 after the realtor said its sales booking value zoomed 342.35% to Rs 752 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 170 crore in the year-ago period.The Mumbai-based realty developer said its booking value declined 18.7% last quarter from Rs 925 crore in Q4 FY22.
The realtor sold 164 units during the last quarter, up 320.5% year-on-year but down 29.9% sequentially.
In terms of volume, it sold nearly 4.01 lakh square feet area in the first quarter compared with over 0.92 lakh sq. ft. area in the corresponding period of the previous year.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Oberoi Realty fell 19% to Rs 232.35 crore on 4.2% increase in net sales to Rs 823.46 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Oberoi Realty is India's leading real estate development company. It is focused on premium developments in the residential, office space, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure verticals.
