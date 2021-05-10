Meghmani Organics Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Navin Fluorine International Limited, Morepen Laboratories Ltd, Coforge Ltd and Magma Fincorp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 May 2021.

Meghmani Organics Ltd crashed 6.11% to Rs 137.55 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Navin Fluorine International Limited tumbled 4.41% to Rs 3221.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24283 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19193 shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd lost 4.37% to Rs 59.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd shed 4.11% to Rs 3238.1. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 22.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34968 shares in the past one month.

Magma Fincorp Ltd slipped 3.87% to Rs 135.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

