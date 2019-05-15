Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 93.64% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 93.64% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.85% to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 13.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales3.603.73 -3 13.6213.66 0 OPM %8.6148.53 -22.9833.31 - PBDT0.321.74 -82 3.114.26 -27 PBT0.091.50 -94 2.173.31 -34 NP0.071.10 -94 1.572.41 -35

