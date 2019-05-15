Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 93.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.49% to Rs 3.60 crore

Net profit of declined 93.64% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.49% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 34.85% to Rs 1.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.29% to Rs 13.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

3.603.7313.6213.668.6148.5322.9833.310.321.743.114.260.091.502.173.310.071.101.572.41

