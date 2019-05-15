JUST IN
Aplab reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.96 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 29.10% to Rs 14.64 crore

Net profit of Aplab reported to Rs 3.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 29.10% to Rs 14.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 5.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 15.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 12.83% to Rs 53.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 61.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales14.6420.65 -29 53.2161.04 -13 OPM %1.719.49 --4.68-6.55 - PBDT0.01-0.98 LP -10.23-14.43 29 PBT-0.38-1.22 69 -11.52-15.87 27 NP3.96-1.22 LP 5.41-15.87 LP

Wed, May 15 2019. 17:13 IST

