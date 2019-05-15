JUST IN
Prashant India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 8.11% to Rs 0.40 crore

Net profit of Prashant India rose 100.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.11% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.11 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 28.57% to Rs 1.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.400.37 8 1.051.47 -29 OPM %205.0024.32 -73.330.68 - PBDT0.820.09 811 0.770.01 7600 PBT0.340.17 100 0.22-0.09 LP NP0.340.17 100 1.11-0.09 LP

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 17:13 IST

