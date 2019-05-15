ATV Projects India reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.67 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 44.36% to Rs 10.85 crore

Net loss of reported to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 36.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 44.36% to Rs 10.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 19.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.64 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 38.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.91% to Rs 40.84 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

10.8519.5040.8454.3911.80-2.827.202.591.291.223.073.331.001.082.052.77-4.6736.75-3.6438.44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)