Oil and Gas shares edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 120.76 points or 0.65% at 18569.31 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 10%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.32%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.69%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.08%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.81%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 52.29 or 0.09% at 59552.7.

The Nifty 50 index was up 11.65 points or 0.07% at 17660.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 510.38 points or 1.85% at 28107.08.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 119.48 points or 1.38% at 8797.01.

On BSE,2302 shares were trading in green, 1117 were trading in red and 140 were unchanged.

