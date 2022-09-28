Oil and Gas shares edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 110.59 points or 0.59% at 18585.96 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.98%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.77%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.12%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.88%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.35%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.31%).

On the other hand, Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 1.29%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.8%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.1%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 147.43 or 0.26% at 56960.09.

The Nifty 50 index was down 49.55 points or 0.29% at 16957.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 49.86 points or 0.18% at 28040.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 13.34 points or 0.15% at 8676.47.

On BSE,1694 shares were trading in green, 1624 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.

