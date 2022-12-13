Oil and Gas shares edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 36.08 points or 0.18% at 20574.44 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.18%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.2%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.97%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.8%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.25%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.19%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 1.33%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.02%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.49%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 351.46 or 0.57% at 62482.03.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.85 points or 0.49% at 18588.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 100.02 points or 0.34% at 29765.39.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 20.92 points or 0.23% at 9271.71.

On BSE,1994 shares were trading in green, 1455 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

