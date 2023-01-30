Oil and Gas shares edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 798.51 points or 4.1% at 18681.66 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 20%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.5%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.49%),Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 1.26%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.11%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.09%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.89%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.8%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.37%).

On the other hand, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.06%), moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 461.61 or 0.78% at 58869.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 141.2 points or 0.8% at 17463.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 126.09 points or 0.46% at 27497.76.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 45.6 points or 0.53% at 8632.46.

On BSE,1291 shares were trading in green, 2232 were trading in red and 180 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)