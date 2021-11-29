Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 115.62 points or 0.65% at 17667.59 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 2.18%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.07%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.67%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.46%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.24%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.41%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.14%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.38%), and Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.94%) moved up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 494.91 or 0.87% at 57602.06.

The Nifty 50 index was up 112.6 points or 0.66% at 17139.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 338.86 points or 1.21% at 27732.55.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 29.93 points or 0.35% at 8624.06.

On BSE,1016 shares were trading in green, 2299 were trading in red and 178 were unchanged.

