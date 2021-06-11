Oil and Gas shares edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 232.91 points or 1.36% at 17349.16 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.39%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.94%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.69%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.57%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.12%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.08%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.85%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 0.55%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.54%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.17%).

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 266.73 or 0.51% at 52567.2.

The Nifty 50 index was up 83.75 points or 0.53% at 15821.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166.84 points or 0.67% at 25182.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.15 points or 0.46% at 7930.09.

On BSE,1894 shares were trading in green, 681 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

