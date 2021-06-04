Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 114.6 points or 0.68% at 17026.79 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Castrol India Ltd (up 5.75%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 4.53%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.96%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.62%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.28%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.54%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.38%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.19%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 60.1 or 0.12% at 52292.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.7 points or 0.13% at 15710.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.39 points or 0.7% at 24242.45.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.32 points or 0.59% at 7695.85.

On BSE,1762 shares were trading in green, 763 were trading in red and 98 were unchanged.

