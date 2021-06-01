Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 209.63 points or 1.27% at 16681.94 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.86%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.68%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.8%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.24%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.81%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.76%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.67%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.63%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.41%), moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 210.14 or 0.4% at 52147.58.

The Nifty 50 index was up 46.65 points or 0.3% at 15629.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 131.25 points or 0.56% at 23727.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 30.7 points or 0.41% at 7477.9.

On BSE,1698 shares were trading in green, 797 were trading in red and 101 were unchanged.

