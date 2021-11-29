HCL Infosystems Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Madhucon Projects Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Ambition Mica Ltd and Universus Photo Imagings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 November 2021.

Madhucon Projects Ltd, Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd, Ambition Mica Ltd and Universus Photo Imagings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 November 2021.

HCL Infosystems Ltd surged 10.00% to Rs 16.61 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Madhucon Projects Ltd spiked 9.72% to Rs 6.77. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27290 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd soared 8.93% to Rs 629.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7303 shares in the past one month.

Ambition Mica Ltd rose 6.62% to Rs 4.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2527 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4492 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd added 6.45% to Rs 537.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2919 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)