Sona BLW Precision launches "Motor T" family of motors & controllers

Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) has introduced its next generation of motors and controllers, Motor T, with optimised controller family.

Sona Comstar said its 'Motor T with optimised controller', with next generation technology, has the highest efficiency (96%), power and torque density in 48V category in the world.

The base variant of Motor T family is designed to achieve the best combined performance in both power (more than 1.1 kW/kg) and torque density (more than 7.5 Nm/kg) along with 96% efficiency in a single motor.

Other variants in the Motor T family include Motor T (HS) that has a whopping 14kW peak power under 10kg with 96% efficiency meant for high speed two wheelers, and Motor T-72 with a massive 12.5kW peak power and more than 8kW continuous power with a weight under 10kg in 72V with 96% efficiency, meant for high speed and long-range two wheelers.

Motor T family being new products from Sona Comstar, the company is not in a position to quantify the market and revenue from this product at this juncture.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings is one of the world's leading automotive technology companies. It is primarily engaged in designing, manufacturing, and supplying highly engineered, mission critical automotive systems and components to automotive OEMs.

Net profit of Sona BLW rose 3.53% to Rs 86.44 crore on 0.99% rise in net sales to Rs 494.15 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Shares of Sona BLW were down 0.99% at Rs 682.85 on BSE.

