Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 256.09 points or 1.46% at 17851.79 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 3.5%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.55%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 2.46%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 2.17%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.78%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.26%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.69%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.59%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.54%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.39%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 343.81 or 0.6% at 58028.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 105.15 points or 0.61% at 17272.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 166.48 points or 0.59% at 28180.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 42.95 points or 0.49% at 8728.01.

On BSE,1816 shares were trading in green, 816 were trading in red and 109 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)