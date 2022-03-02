Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 313.2 points or 1.81% at 17628.65 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 4.42%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 3.89%),Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 3.43%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.67%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.27%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.22%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.16%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.27%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.2%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 783.11 or 1.39% at 55464.17.

The Nifty 50 index was down 201.3 points or 1.2% at 16592.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 90.46 points or 0.34% at 26752.79.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 1.15 points or 0.01% at 8164.28.

On BSE,1590 shares were trading in green, 1253 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.

