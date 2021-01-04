Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 170.45 points or 1.21% at 14310.48 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 3%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 2.31%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.66%),Castrol India Ltd (up 1.47%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 1.42%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.26%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.78%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.6%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.5%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.41%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 218.34 or 0.46% at 48087.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.3 points or 0.54% at 14093.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.02 points or 0.91% at 18428.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.73 points or 1.01% at 6097.74.

On BSE,1847 shares were trading in green, 494 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)