Oil and Gas shares jump

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 171.37 points or 1.19% at 14606.01 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.69%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 1.97%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.86%),Petronet LNG Ltd (up 1.2%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.75%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.74%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.73%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.69%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.07%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 0.17%), moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 158.51 or 0.34% at 46257.52.

The Nifty 50 index was up 57.15 points or 0.42% at 13571.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 143.72 points or 0.82% at 17696.3.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 29.31 points or 0.5% at 5871.43.

On BSE,1700 shares were trading in green, 554 were trading in red and 100 were unchanged.

