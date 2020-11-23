Oil and Gas stocks edge higher

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 189.72 points or 1.47% at 13104.59 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.61%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.19%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 2.03%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.68%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.08%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.76%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.58%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.57%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.39%).

On the other hand, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.41%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 153.58 or 0.35% at 44035.83.

The Nifty 50 index was up 25.9 points or 0.2% at 12884.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 148.99 points or 0.92% at 16331.54.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.35 points or 0.88% at 5563.46.

On BSE,1288 shares were trading in green, 759 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

