Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index rising 47.39 points or 1.37% at 3517.96 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd (up 10.48%), Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 7.62%),Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd (up 5%),Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 4.67%),NMDC Ltd (up 4.25%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 4.23%), Prakash Industries Ltd (up 4.17%), National Peroxide Ltd (up 4.1%), Black Rose Industries Ltd (up 4.03%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 2.93%).

On the other hand, Fineotex Chemical Ltd (down 1.06%), GHCL Ltd (down 0.71%), and Astec Lifesciences Ltd (down 0.64%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 218.34 or 0.46% at 48087.32.

The Nifty 50 index was up 75.3 points or 0.54% at 14093.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 167.02 points or 0.91% at 18428.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 60.73 points or 1.01% at 6097.74.

On BSE,1847 shares were trading in green, 494 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

