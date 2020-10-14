Oil and Gas shares ease

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 197.17 points or 1.64% at 11824.96 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 3.18%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 3.15%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.97%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.83%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.43%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.8%), Castrol India Ltd (down 1.4%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.38%).

On the other hand, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 1.46%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.04%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 265.54 or 0.65% at 40359.97.

The Nifty 50 index was down 87.05 points or 0.73% at 11847.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 63.96 points or 0.43% at 14824.26.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 22.79 points or 0.46% at 4903.66.

On BSE,932 shares were trading in green, 1574 were trading in red and 182 were unchanged.

