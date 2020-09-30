Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 244.22 points or 1.96% at 12234.87 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 8.26%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 4.17%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.67%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.37%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.56%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.36%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.23%).

On the other hand, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.11%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.44%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 189.73 or 0.5% at 38162.95.

The Nifty 50 index was up 45.55 points or 0.41% at 11267.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.33 points or 0.18% at 14887.51.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.27 points or 0.23% at 4966.63.

On BSE,1146 shares were trading in green, 1275 were trading in red and 193 were unchanged.

