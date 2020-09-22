Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 291.25 points or 2.28% at 12505.28 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 5.21%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 4.31%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.84%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.18%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 2.04%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.87%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.76%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 1.03%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.69%), and Castrol India Ltd (down 0.48%).

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 103.12 or 0.27% at 37931.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 14.55 points or 0.13% at 11236.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 148.78 points or 1.01% at 14598.56.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 53.42 points or 1.09% at 4845.85.

On BSE,728 shares were trading in green, 1768 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)