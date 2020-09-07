Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 107.74 points or 0.83% at 12827.72 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.19%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 1.92%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.81%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.19%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.83%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.58%), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.08%).

On the other hand, Castrol India Ltd (up 1.21%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.57%) moved up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 7.6 or 0.02% at 38349.58.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.95 points or 0.06% at 11326.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 27.97 points or 0.19% at 14575.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 33.06 points or 0.67% at 4908.4.

On BSE,1122 shares were trading in green, 1459 were trading in red and 184 were unchanged.

