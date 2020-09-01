JUST IN
United Breweries Ltd eases for fifth straight session
Oil and Gas shares fall

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index falling 110.49 points or 0.84% at 12972.83 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 4.27%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.65%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 1.92%),Castrol India Ltd (down 1.92%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.5%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.87%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 0.63%).

On the other hand, Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.99%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.64%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.63%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 305.16 or 0.79% at 38933.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 80.4 points or 0.71% at 11467.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 16.25 points or 0.11% at 14319.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.75 points or 0.06% at 4864.47.

On BSE,948 shares were trading in green, 1552 were trading in red and 147 were unchanged.

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 14:00 IST

