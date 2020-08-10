Rattanindia Power Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bharat Gears Ltd, Nagreeka Exports Ltd, GMM Pfaudler Ltd and Suyog Telematics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 August 2020.

Rattanindia Power Ltd soared 19.78% to Rs 3.33 at 12:08 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 65.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Gears Ltd spiked 19.05% to Rs 57.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 46813 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2933 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Exports Ltd surged 18.20% to Rs 17.99. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48252 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3056 shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd exploded 17.51% to Rs 5945.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14907 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2822 shares in the past one month.

Suyog Telematics Ltd jumped 17.45% to Rs 382. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1634 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 905 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)