Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 149.4, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.65% in last one year as compared to a 0.53% gain in NIFTY and a 9.93% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 149.4, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.34% on the day, quoting at 18099.45. The Sensex is at 60771.32, up 1.45%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added around 4.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25728.85, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 138.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 129.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 149.85, up 1.39% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is down 5.65% in last one year as compared to a 0.53% gain in NIFTY and a 9.93% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 4.06 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)