Bandhan Bank Ltd up for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 246.8, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.93% in last one year as compared to a 0.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.17% spurt in the index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 246.8, up 1.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.34% on the day, quoting at 18099.45. The Sensex is at 60771.32, up 1.45%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42188.8, up 1.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 247.9, up 1.64% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 9.93% in last one year as compared to a 0.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.17% spurt in the index.

The PE of the stock is 10.12 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

