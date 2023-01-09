Hindustan Copper Ltd soars 2.63%, up for third straight session

Hindustan Copper Ltd is quoting at Rs 118.95, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.75% in last one year as compared to a 0.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.65% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Hindustan Copper Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 118.95, up 2.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.34% on the day, quoting at 18099.45. The Sensex is at 60771.32, up 1.45%. Hindustan Copper Ltd has risen around 3.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Hindustan Copper Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6697.3, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 60.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.61 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

