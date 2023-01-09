Power Finance Corporation Ltd soars 2.45%, rises for third straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 161, up 2.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 27.93% in last one year as compared to a 0.53% gain in NIFTY and a 1.46% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 161, up 2.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.34% on the day, quoting at 18099.45. The Sensex is at 60771.32, up 1.45%. Power Finance Corporation Ltd has added around 10.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18603.75, up 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 93.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 85.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 161.4, up 2.38% on the day. Power Finance Corporation Ltd is up 27.93% in last one year as compared to a 0.53% gain in NIFTY and a 1.46% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 4.11 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

