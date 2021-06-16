Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd Surges 1.32%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 11.16% over last one month compared to 10.71% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 6.3% rise in the SENSEX

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd gained 1.32% today to trade at Rs 127. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 0.52% to quote at 17361.31. The index is up 10.71 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd increased 1.02% and GAIL (India) Ltd added 0.89% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 39.54 % over last one year compared to the 56.83% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added 11.16% over last one month compared to 10.71% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 6.3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18.85 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 128.45 on 15 Jun 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 64.15 on 29 Oct 2020.

