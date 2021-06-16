Wipro expands partnership with Levi Strauss & Co

-
Wipro on Tuesday announced that it has extended its partnership with Levi Strauss & Co. to support digital commerce.
Wipro in an exchange filing after market hours yesterday announced that it has extended its partnership with Levi Strauss & Co., one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear.
As a part of this multi-year engagement, Wipro will help optimize the customer and user experience across all channels. With more than 20 years of experience in retail, Wipro will provide Global IT support services across Levi Strauss & Co.'s consumer digital technology space, including eCommerce, B2B Commerce, Consumer Data Hub, Omni Order Management, Retail Store Infrastructure, Retail Store applications, Point of Sale, and Global Retail Concierge.
A new AI-driven retail tool from Wipro will help Levi Strauss & Co. identify, reconcile, and prevent inconsistencies across its B2B, B2C and retail-store landscape. Wipro will support this UX innovation and other elements of the expanded partnership from its industry-leading centers in Europe, North America and India.
The IT major also announced a strategic partnership with Aachen, Germany headquartered FEV to jointly develop and market world class solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. The two organizations have jointly set up an innovation lab, which will develop automotive use cases, engineer a scalable software, electrical/electronic architecture and develop system features. With cloud and connectivity platforms becoming a part of every new automobile, the industrialization of SDV through this Innovation Lab will enable new and improved experiences for every driver and passenger.
Shares of Wipro were up 0.3% at Rs 559.50 on BSE.
Wipro is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. The IT major's consolidated net profit grew 27.78% to Rs 2,972.30 crore while revenue increased 3.4% to Rs 16245.40 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
