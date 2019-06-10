Oilmeals Exports Slide 78% In May 2019

India's exports of oilmeals tumble 78% to 58,549 tonnes in May 2019 as shipments to drop sharply because of US sanctions, industry body SEA stated.

Exports stood at 2,63,644 tonnes in May 2018. meal exports fell to 18,470 tonnes in May from 76,026 tonnes in the year-ago period, meal shipment tumbled to 19,519 tonnes from 1,33,916 tonnes and bran extraction contracted to 4,200 tonnes from 45,382 tonnes.

