Oilmeals Exports Slide 78% In May 2019

-
ALSO READ
Scientists develop a method to boost seed oil yield in crops
Centre aims to double non-rice summer crop output to 5 mn tonnes
FAW outbreak: Mizoram plans to increase maize yield
China imports zero U.S. soybeans in November for first time since trade war started
Exclusive: China buys U.S. soybeans a day after trade talks -traders
-
India's exports of oilmeals tumble 78% to 58,549 tonnes in May 2019 as shipments to Iran drop sharply because of US sanctions, industry body SEA stated.
Exports stood at 2,63,644 tonnes in May 2018. Soybean meal exports fell to 18,470 tonnes in May from 76,026 tonnes in the year-ago period, rapeseed meal shipment tumbled to 19,519 tonnes from 1,33,916 tonnes and rice bran extraction contracted to 4,200 tonnes from 45,382 tonnes.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU