Oilmeals Exports Slide 78% In May 2019

Japan Nikkei rises to near two-week highs
India's exports of oilmeals tumble 78% to 58,549 tonnes in May 2019 as shipments to Iran drop sharply because of US sanctions, industry body SEA stated.

Exports stood at 2,63,644 tonnes in May 2018. Soybean meal exports fell to 18,470 tonnes in May from 76,026 tonnes in the year-ago period, rapeseed meal shipment tumbled to 19,519 tonnes from 1,33,916 tonnes and rice bran extraction contracted to 4,200 tonnes from 45,382 tonnes.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 12:45 IST

