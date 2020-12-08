Omaxe jumps almost 31% in six days

-
ALSO READ
Omaxe hits the roof on reporting strong sales in FY20
Indiabulls Real Estate, Embassy Group merge assets
Embassy Office Parks REIT to be included in FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Emerging Index
Sobha records 93% drop in Q1 PAT to Rs 7 cr
Indiabulls Real Estate records loss of Rs 76 cr in second quarter
-
Omaxe hit an upper circuit of 10% at Rs 90.45, extending gains for the sixth consecutive session.
Shares of Omaxe have soared 30.89% in six trading sessions from a recent closing low of Rs 69.10 hit on 27 November 2020.
On Monday (7 December), the real estate company announced that it doubled its sales to Rs 2,145 crore in FY 2019-20 following a strong real estate demand in Tier II/III cities. Omaxe, in its Annual Report 2019-20 said that it sold a total area of 8.26 million square feet was worth Rs 2,145 crore in FY 2019-20 as against 3.55 million sq. ft. area worth Rs 872 crore in FY 2018-19. The average realization increased for the FY 2019-20 to Rs 2,912 per square feet for residential and Rs 8,382 per square feet for commercial projects.
The company delivered 6.70 million sq. ft. in FY 2019-20 and targets to develop & deliver around 8 million sq. ft. of area in FY 2020-21. The company's total delivery as on September 2020 stood at 124.30 million sq. ft. in real estate and construction contracting.
On a consolidated basis, Omaxe reported a net loss of Rs 76.58 crore in Q2 September 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 8.08 crore in Q2 September 2019. Net sales declined 38.3% to Rs 155.04 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Omaxe is engaged in real estate activities. The company is engaged in the business of providing infrastructure facilities, which include housing and real estate development.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU