Volumes jump at Galaxy Surfactants Ltd counter

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd witnessed volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28004 shares

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd, IDBI Bank Ltd, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 08 December 2020.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd witnessed volume of 1.87 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28004 shares. The stock dropped 0.63% to Rs.1,900.00. Volumes stood at 21098 shares in the last session.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd witnessed volume of 4.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.86 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.17 lakh shares. The stock dropped 1.27% to Rs.3,072.50. Volumes stood at 69105 shares in the last session.

IDBI Bank Ltd saw volume of 110.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.39 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.73% to Rs.41.65. Volumes stood at 75.48 lakh shares in the last session.

JK Tyre & Industries Ltd saw volume of 34.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.83% to Rs.83.50. Volumes stood at 6.51 lakh shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd registered volume of 4.82 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 1.91% to Rs.540.10. Volumes stood at 1.89 lakh shares in the last session.

