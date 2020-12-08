Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, KIOCL Ltd and Rattanindia Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 December 2020.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd, Lambodhara Textiles Ltd, KIOCL Ltd and Rattanindia Power Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 December 2020.

Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd tumbled 9.40% to Rs 1.35 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 58034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95026 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd lost 8.34% to Rs 163.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1210 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 990 shares in the past one month.

Lambodhara Textiles Ltd crashed 7.00% to Rs 32.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3973 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2807 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd corrected 6.99% to Rs 122.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13648 shares in the past one month.

Rattanindia Power Ltd dropped 6.99% to Rs 2.13. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 41.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)