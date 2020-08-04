Omaxe Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 August 2020.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 August 2020.

Omaxe Ltd crashed 4.96% to Rs 75.65 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 321 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd tumbled 4.68% to Rs 515.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 81284 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11879 shares in the past one month.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd lost 4.53% to Rs 206.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72207 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36677 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd plummeted 3.49% to Rs 403.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd shed 3.46% to Rs 832.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49824 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)