Volumes soar at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

VST Industries Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd, Vaibhav Global Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 August 2020.

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd recorded volume of 2.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23780 shares. The stock gained 5.19% to Rs.714.90. Volumes stood at 22360 shares in the last session.

VST Industries Ltd saw volume of 1.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12151 shares. The stock increased 6.74% to Rs.3,454.35. Volumes stood at 17683 shares in the last session.

Rajesh Exports Ltd notched up volume of 5.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.23 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 80818 shares. The stock rose 10.36% to Rs.487.80. Volumes stood at 1.61 lakh shares in the last session.

Vaibhav Global Ltd saw volume of 1.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 26242 shares. The stock increased 8.20% to Rs.1,447.90. Volumes stood at 18223 shares in the last session.

Wockhardt Ltd notched up volume of 84.69 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.45 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.00% to Rs.333.95. Volumes stood at 40.16 lakh shares in the last session.

