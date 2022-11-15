RPP Infra Projects consolidated net profit declines 73.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 47.37% to Rs 255.60 crore

Net profit of RPP Infra Projects declined 73.68% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 47.37% to Rs 255.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 173.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.255.60173.442.675.635.9710.353.678.641.756.65

