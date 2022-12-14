Palash Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Heads UP Ventures Ltd, Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd, Siti Networks Ltd and IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 December 2022.

Palash Securities Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 141 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 65065 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1141 shares in the past one month.

Heads UP Ventures Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 16.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13514 shares in the past one month.

Onelife Capital Advisors Ltd surged 19.96% to Rs 16.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 37536 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4152 shares in the past one month.

Siti Networks Ltd advanced 19.02% to Rs 2.44. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 76.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.44 lakh shares in the past one month.

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd rose 16.80% to Rs 8.69. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.71 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 78068 shares in the past one month.

