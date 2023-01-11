Volumes spurt at LTI Mindtree Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Barometers continue to trade with decent gains; metal shares decline
ICRA reaffirms ratings of Hindustan Copper; maintains 'stable' outlook
KIOCL gains on signing mining lease agreement with Karnataka Govt.
NMDC gains on raising iron ore prices
Indices pare early losses; Nifty above 18,200
-
LTI Mindtree Ltd notched up volume of 40985 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10932 shares
Hindustan Copper Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 January 2023.
LTI Mindtree Ltd notched up volume of 40985 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10932 shares. The stock rose 1.44% to Rs.4,294.40. Volumes stood at 3683 shares in the last session.
Hindustan Copper Ltd recorded volume of 12.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.58% to Rs.125.10. Volumes stood at 9.41 lakh shares in the last session.
Page Industries Ltd registered volume of 3180 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock rose 0.24% to Rs.41,138.40. Volumes stood at 4100 shares in the last session.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 4.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.22% to Rs.68.35. Volumes stood at 96311 shares in the last session.
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 8396 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3293 shares. The stock increased 6.47% to Rs.2,319.25. Volumes stood at 9387 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU