Volumes spurt at LTI Mindtree Ltd counter

LTI Mindtree Ltd notched up volume of 40985 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10932 shares

Hindustan Copper Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 11 January 2023.

LTI Mindtree Ltd notched up volume of 40985 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.75 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10932 shares. The stock rose 1.44% to Rs.4,294.40. Volumes stood at 3683 shares in the last session.

Hindustan Copper Ltd recorded volume of 12.31 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.65 lakh shares. The stock gained 1.58% to Rs.125.10. Volumes stood at 9.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Page Industries Ltd registered volume of 3180 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 954 shares. The stock rose 0.24% to Rs.41,138.40. Volumes stood at 4100 shares in the last session.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd registered volume of 4.65 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.62 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.22% to Rs.68.35. Volumes stood at 96311 shares in the last session.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd witnessed volume of 8396 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3293 shares. The stock increased 6.47% to Rs.2,319.25. Volumes stood at 9387 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)