Power Grid, SBI Cards, Adani Transmission in focus

Power Grid Corporation of India said the company's board has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. one bonus share for every three shares held.

Power Grid Corporation of India reported 6.42% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,526.23 crore on 5.73% fall in total income to Rs 10,870.57 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Shares of SBI Cards and Payment Services will be in focus as CA Rover Holdings is reportedly offering up to 4.8 crore shares at a price range of Rs 1,002 to Rs 1,041.30 in an accelerated bookbuild.

Adani Transmission said that the company has incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary company in the name of ATL HVDC Limited on 16th June, 2021 for transmission, distribution and supply of power and other infrastructure services relating thereto.

Novartis India reported 43.07% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 9.70 crore on 9.76% rise in total income to Rs 111.56 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Natco Pharma reported 43.68% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 53.00 crore on 24.62% fall in total income to Rs 359.70 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Tube Investments of India reported 141.91% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 143.84 crore on 168.22% rise in total income to Rs 2,814.21 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)