Power Grid, SBI Cards, Adani Transmission in focus

Power Grid Corporation of India said the company's board has recommended issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3 i.e. one bonus share for every three shares held.
Power Grid Corporation of India reported 6.42% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,526.23 crore on 5.73% fall in total income to Rs 10,870.57 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
