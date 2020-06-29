Sun TV slips after Q4 PAT declines 16% to Rs 245 cr

Sun TV Network slumped 5.09% to Rs 399.80 after consolidated net profit fell 16% to Rs Rs 245.23 crore on 17.4% fall in net sales to Rs 758.13 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 321.35 crore in Q4 FY20, falling 27.49% from Rs 443.16 crore in Q4 FY19. Total tax expense declined 50% to Rs 76.12 crore in Q4 March 2019 from Rs 151.15 crore in the same period last year

On a standalone basis, net profit fell 11.7% to Rs 250 crore on 17.3% decline in net sales to Rs 735.16 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. The result was announced after market hours on Friday, 26 June 2020.

During the quarter, subscription revenues rose 25% to Rs 398.78 crore as against Rs 319.77 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA for Q4 FY20 stood at Rs 503.51 crore, declining 17.2% from Rs 608.40 in Q4 FY19.

Sun TV Network is one of the largest television broadcasters in India, operating satellite television channels across four languages of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, airs FM radio stations across India and owns the SunRisers Hyderabad Cricket Franchise of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)