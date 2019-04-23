Onward Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Allied Digital Services Ltd, Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Ltd and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2019.

Allied Digital Services Ltd, Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Ltd and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2019.

tumbled 10.03% to Rs 57.4 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 91543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13355 shares in the past one month.

lost 9.99% to Rs 16.84. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19172 shares in the past one month.

crashed 9.86% to Rs 4.57. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69 shares in the past one month.

Ltd pared 9.66% to Rs 14.21. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11546 shares in the past one month.

dropped 9.61% to Rs 9.31. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2403 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)