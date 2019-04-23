Onward Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Allied Digital Services Ltd, Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Essar Shipping Ltd and Patspin India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 April 2019.
Onward Technologies Ltd tumbled 10.03% to Rs 57.4 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 91543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13355 shares in the past one month.
Allied Digital Services Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 16.84. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 33327 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19172 shares in the past one month.
Cyber Media (India) Ltd crashed 9.86% to Rs 4.57. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 113 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69 shares in the past one month.
Essar Shipping Ltd pared 9.66% to Rs 14.21. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20514 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11546 shares in the past one month.
Patspin India Ltd dropped 9.61% to Rs 9.31. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2403 shares in the past one month.
